Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new documentary, "Breaking Down Barriers: The C.R. Roberts Story," profiles the former USC running back, now 83, who withstood deep institutional racism — including being told he couldn't travel with the time — to notch a record-setting career.

“We broke the law and got away with it,” Roberts said of playing in the Jim Crow South in a Los Angeles Times profile last year. “They had sharpshooters in the stands.”

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 28, 2019.