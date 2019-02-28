First in Series of Storms Arrives in SoCal; Commuters Warned of Slick Road Conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first in a series of storms to arrive over Southern California is expected to bring fairly light showers to Los Angeles and Ventura counties Thursday.

Rain began to fall overnight, providing for slippery road conditions on our local freeways.

Rainfall totals are expected to be light, with the first of three storms only forecast to bring up to .25 of an inch of rain to the local coast and valley areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Similar conditions are expected in the Inland Empire. Light showers are expected to make for dangerous driving conditions during the morning commute, the Weather Service tweeted.

Look out for wet roads on your morning commute. Light showers this morning are most likely to slow your morning commute in Orange County, the northern Inland Empire, and the San Bernardino Mountains. Take extra time and drive with extra caution. pic.twitter.com/jyNa8K7CSL — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 28, 2019

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties will see about .5 of an inch of rain with 1.25 inches possible in isolated areas.

A second, and more powerful system, is expected to arrive Friday night and continue into Sunday.

Officials are concerned about minor flooding and possible mud flows resulting from up to 1 inch of rain in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

South wind gusts will also reach between 25 and 45 mph. The conditions brought in by this storm could topple several trees around the Southland.

A third storm is slated to arrive early next week. Forecasters are calling for periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

No rain total estimates with this storm were initially given.