Jimmy Buffett Giveaway

Parrotheads rejoice. Jimmy Buffett is bringing his permanent party back to the Los Angeles. Then the fun continues as Jimmy heads to Las Vegas for his annual pilgrimage to the MGM Grand and you could be there for both shows. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, March 1st for your chance to win two tickets see Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band at Honda Center on Saturday October 12th and two tickets see him at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday October 19th along with a two night stay at the MGM Grand (10/18-10/19). Tickets are on sale Monday March 4th at livenation.com. So get ‘Wasted Away Again in Margaritaville’ two weekends in a row with the king of the party Jimmy Buffett.

