Judge Won’t Make Mongols Motorcycle Gang Surrender Trademark Logo After Racketeering Conviction

Posted 12:42 PM, February 28, 2019, by
An undated photo shows the Mongols biker gang insignia. (Credit: Michael Robinson Chavez/Los Angeles Times)

An undated photo shows the Mongols biker gang insignia. (Credit: Michael Robinson Chavez/Los Angeles Times)

A California federal judge has refused to order the Mongols motorcycle gang to forfeit its trademarked logo, delivering a blow to prosecutors.

U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter said Thursday that such an order would have been unconstitutional.

Mongols attorney Joe Yanny says the ruling is a victory for the bikers and ordinary citizens because it shows the federal government abused its power.

Prosecutors say the ruling nullifies a first-of-its-kind jury verdict in January that found the gang should be stripped of its trademarked logo of a Mongol warrior on a chopper-style motorcycle.

Prosecutors argued the logo was core to the identity of the Los Angeles area-based gang responsible for drug dealing and murder.

Prosecutors say they are disappointed by the ruling and may appeal.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.