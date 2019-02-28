BREAKING: Luke Perry, ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star, Hospitalized After Reports of Stroke
PG&E Says Its Equipment Likely Caused Camp Fire, Which Killed 85 People

Luke Perry, ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star, Hospitalized After Reports of Stroke

Posted 8:50 AM, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:10AM, February 28, 2019
Luke Perry from 'Riverdale' speaks onstage at the CW Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Luke Perry from 'Riverdale' speaks onstage at the CW Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

A publicist for “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Luke Perry says the actor has been hospitalized.

Publicist Arnold Robinson tells The Associated Press the 52-year-old actor is “currently under observation” at the hospital.

Robinson would not say why the actor was hospitalized but USA Today reported that both TMZ and The Blast published audio clips from a 911 call in which the word “stroke” can be heard.

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on “Beverly Hills 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including “The Fifth Element,” ”8 Seconds” and “American Strays.” He appeared in HBO’s prison drama “Oz” and voiced cartoons like “The Incredible Hulk” and “Mortal Kombat.” In recent years he starred in the series “Ties That Bind” and “Body of Proof.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.