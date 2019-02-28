× Man Arrested in Random Stabbing at Maywood Donut Shop Had Previously Threatened Security at Azusa Target: Police

The suspect in custody in connection with the brutal stabbing of a 63-year-old man at a donut shop in Maywood earlier this month had been arrested later that same day after brandishing a knife at security at a Target store in Azusa, officials said Thursday.

Arnold Luis Gonzalez, 27, of Chino, was cited and released hours after being booked Feb. 10 in Azusa but rearrested this week after being identified as a suspect in the Maywood case, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators and Sgt. Nick Covarrubias with the Azusa Police Department.

Gonzalez went into the Yum Yum Donuts at 5921 Atlantic Blvd. around 3 p.m. on Feb. 10 and was captured on surveillance footage repeatedly stabbing a man standing in front on him in line there, Sheriff’s Detective Leopoldo Sanchez said in a Thursday news briefing.

The video shows Gonzalez enter the shop and stand in line behind the victim at the counter for about a minute before suddenly stabbing him, and Sanchez said the assault was completely unprovoked.

“It was a random act,” he said. “Literally.”

Attempt murder at #Maywood Donut Shop. Watch Latino, apprx 5'6", 25-30 w/beard stab innocent customer. Suspect on the loose. Please retweet to help #LASD nab him off the streets. Call 9-1-1 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/91togWH6rB — Deputy Juanita (@LASDJUANITA) February 24, 2019

The victim was hospitalized with three stab wounds that were not life-threatening.

Gonzalez ran from the scene and within hours had made his way to the Target at 809 N. Azusa Ave., where he engaged in a verbal altercation with private security, Covarrubias said.

Gonzalez had threatened the guards while brandishing a knife but ultimately fled the store toward the Metro Gold Line station on Santa Fe Avenue, the sergeant said.

Police caught up with him at the station and found Gonzalez to be in possession of a knife, along with narcotics and drug paraphernalia. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of brandishing a knife and making criminal threats, along with narcotics violations, according to Covarrubias.

Inmate records show he was taken into custody around 10:20 p.m. and released the next day at 3:50 a.m.

Meanwhile, sheriff’s detectives began investigating the Maywood case but were unable to identify the attacker. After recovering the security footage, the department released images of the suspect in hopes of generating public leads on Feb. 21.

Several citizens sent in tips, and the next day officials were able to determine that the same man had been arrested in Azusa, Sanchez said.

Upon comparing surveillance images from both incidents, investigators determined they showed the same man.

Detectives found Gonzalez’s home address in Chino from his prior booking information and obtained search and arrest warrants.

On Wednesday, a SWAT team swarmed the residence in the area of Monte Vista Avenue and recovered a knife believed to have been used in the Maywood attack, Sanchez said.

Gonzalez was taken into custody around 12:40 p.m. He was being held on $1 million bail and scheduled to be arraigned March 1.

#LASD SEB SWAT operation in the city of Chino has concluded. Attempt murder suspect in custody. Monte Vista Ave reopened. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/n4hXqGDu2q — SEB (@SEBLASD) February 27, 2019