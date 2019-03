Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The parents of a 27-year-old Claremont man who was stabbed to death during a robbery while visiting Mexico in November are warning others be careful when vacationing in Mexico.

The family of Taylor Meyer, who was killed in Playa Del Carmen while celebrating a friend's birthday, says they also want to see changes in the way the killings of Americans in Mexico are investigated.

Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 28, 2019.