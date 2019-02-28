× Person Found Dead After Fire At Rosemead Condo Used to Grow Marijuana

A person was found dead after a fire ignited Thursday afternoon inside a Rosemead condominium that was being used to grow marijuana, authorities said.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at a two-story condominium building in the 8300 block of Rush Street, east of San Gabriel Boulevard, Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Ron Singleton said.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke emanating from a bedroom window, he said. While extinguishing the flames, they discovered the victim.

It was determined the condo was being used to grow marijuana, Singleton said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department took over the scene and launched an investigation.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Temple City Station at 626-285-7171. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.