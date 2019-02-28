BREAKING: Luke Perry, ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star, Hospitalized After Reports of Stroke
PG&E Says Its Equipment Likely Caused Camp Fire, Which Killed 85 People

PG&E Says Its Equipment Likely Caused Camp Fire, Which Killed 85 People and Destroyed Thousands of Homes

Posted 9:04 AM, February 28, 2019, by
Several homes are left in ruins by the Camp fire. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

Several homes are left in ruins by the Camp fire. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

Pacific Gas & Electric said Thursday that it is “probable” its equipment caused the Camp fire that destroyed thousands of homes in Paradise, Calif., and killed 85 people in 2018.

The utility giant, which has filed for bankruptcy because of losses from the fire, said that while the investigation is continuing, “the company believes it is probable that its equipment will be determined to be an ignition point of the 2018 Camp fire.”

The Camp fire was the worst in California history and has put new pressure on PG&E and other utilities to improve the safety of their power system.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.