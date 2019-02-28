× Planned Closure of 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa Postponed Because of Rain Forecast

This weekend’s planned closure of a stretch of the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa for demolition work on the Fairview Road bridge has been postponed a week because of a forecast of rain.

The Orange County Transportation Authority said Thursday morning that the full freeway closure, which had been scheduled for overnight Saturday between Fairview and the 73 Freeway, will now take place from about 11 p.m. March 9 to 9 a.m. the following day.

The Fairview bridge is being torn down and rebuilt in two stages, allowing it to largely remain open to traffic in some capacity during the project, which is expected to take up to 24 months to complete, according to the OCTA.

Once reconstructed, the bridge will still have 10 traffic lanes. However, OCTA plans to install a 4-foot-wide painted median and widen the existing sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

