Report Details Officers Fatally Shooting Woman Who Stabbed Her Therapist in Fullerton

Orange County authorities on Thursday released the results of an officer-involved-shooting in Fullerton that killed a woman who had stabbed her therapist, finding that there was no criminal conduct by officers.

The incident happened in May 2018, when officers responded to the 1600 block of East Chapman Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. to find Katherine Brazeau, 46, of Santa Ana, barricading herself inside the office of therapist Jacki Stevens, 40, according to police.

Stevens had called authorities and said she had been stabbed as police were responding to the scene, authroties said.

When police arrived and confronted Brazeau, armed with a knife, they shot and killed her.

An internal review of the shooting concluded that the officers acted reasonably, justifiably and lawfully when they shot Brazeau, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said at a news conference Wednesday.

The months leading up to the attack

Stevens had been treating Brazeau since 2015 for traumatic brain injury, borderline personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and bipolar disorder, according to a report by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

In February 2018, the therapist said she could no longer provide treatment to Brazeau citing the patient's “self-destructive decisions” and informed Brazeau that she can no longer see her, the report said.

Brazeau did not take the notice well, according to authorities.

The patient told Stevens that she knew where the therapist lived and threatened to harm herself if Stevens stopped treating her, the report said.

In March, the therapist sought a restraining order against Brazeau that authorities said she kept violating over the following weeks by sending Stevens emails and text messages.

Authorities said Brazeau had also filed a "fabricated" claim with the California state licensing board that alleged that Stevens had "engaged in an inappropriate relationship with the patient," according to the report.

The therapist was granted a permanent restraining order, but the threats did not stop, authorities said.

The attack

The day before the incident, Brazeau told detectives over the phone that she was "probably extremely intoxicated" when she violated the protective order, and admitted to going to the therapist's office, interrupting a session with another patient, and yelling profanities at Stevens. The detective explained the terms of the protective order and Brazeau "became upset and hung up on the detective," the report said.

The next day, while the therapist was at her office, she looked up and found Brazeau standing in the doorway, armed with a knife, authorities said.

Brazeau then stepped inside, locked the door and lunged at the therapist, stabbing her in the back, near her spine, according to the DA's Office.

During the stabbing, another one of Stevens' patients arrived and heard screaming. She called 9-1-1.

The therapist also managed to call police. She could be heard over the phone pleading with Brazeau to put the knife down, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, a terrified patient pointed officers towards Stevens' office.

Officers commanded the suspect to come out but there was no response from behind the closed door, body cam footage showed.

An officer repeatedly kicked the door until part of it broke. Inside, they saw Brazeau standing over the therapist, inches away, holding a large silver knife pointed towards Stevens in one hand, and had another pressed against her, the video showed.

Stevens was on her back, screaming for help.

The two officers could be heard repeatedly commanding Brazeau to put the knife down in the body cam footage.

Brazeau moved the knife closer to Stevens and yelled, “f---ing shoot me, shoot me.”

The officers continued commanding Brazeau to put the knife down.

Brazeau then swung the knife in a stabbing motion towards Steven's torso and both officers shot at her. She fell to the ground.

Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures on her, but she succumbed to her injuries on the office floor, according to the DA's office.

Stevens was escorted out, a stab wound on her back and her shirt bloodied. She was transported to the hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.