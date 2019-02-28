× Sierra Snowpack Is Currently Fifth-Deepest Ever Recorded, Latest Measurement Shows

They may have been cold and wet, but that was a good thing for surveyors making their monthly winter trip to the state’s Phillips station to measure the snowpack Thursday morning.

The weather was stormy enough that the California Department of Water Resources couldn’t livestream the ritual, as it typically does for those eager to know the progress of the state’s water supply. But when the results were in, they were great: The snowpack had more than doubled from last month — to 113 inches deep, or 43½ inches of water if it were to melt, said spokesman Chris Orrock.

The snowpack is the fifth-deepest recorded at the Phillips station since it started surveying the snow in 1941, Orrock said.

“We’re very happy about it,” he said. “It was cold. It was snowing the whole time … and sticking.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.