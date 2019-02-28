Sierra Snowpack Is Currently Fifth-Deepest Ever Recorded, Latest Measurement Shows

Posted 3:20 PM, February 28, 2019, by
Nic Enstice, right, and Frank Gehrke, left, Chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, walk through a snow covered field to take a sample of the Sierra snowpack on March 30, 2017 near Twin Bridges. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Nic Enstice, right, and Frank Gehrke, left, Chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, walk through a snow covered field to take a sample of the Sierra snowpack on March 30, 2017 near Twin Bridges. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

They may have been cold and wet, but that was a good thing for surveyors making their monthly winter trip to the state’s Phillips station to measure the snowpack Thursday morning.

The weather was stormy enough that the California Department of Water Resources couldn’t livestream the ritual, as it typically does for those eager to know the progress of the state’s water supply. But when the results were in, they were great: The snowpack had more than doubled from last month — to 113 inches deep, or 43½ inches of water if it were to melt, said spokesman Chris Orrock.

The snowpack is the fifth-deepest recorded at the Phillips station since it started surveying the snow in 1941, Orrock said.

“We’re very happy about it,” he said. “It was cold. It was snowing the whole time … and sticking.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.