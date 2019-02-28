Stretch of 5 Freeway in Newhall Pass Closed After Big Rig Crashes Into Center Divider

A portion of the northbound 5 Freeway is closed in Newhall Pass south of Santa Clarita after a semi-truck jackknifed and crashed into the roadway’s center divider early Thursday.

The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. on the northbound 5 near the transition to westbound Highway 118.

The front end of the truck was perched on top of the median, while the trailer blocked several lanes. No injuries were reported, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It is not clear what caused the crash. However, the road was slick from rain at the time, authorities said.

