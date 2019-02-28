Suspect in Video-Recorded Simi Valley Hit-and-Run Turns Self In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Simi Valley man turned himself in to police early Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist and was caught on camera earlier this month, authorities said.

Fermin Martin, 27, was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after recognizing his car in surveillance camera footage of the crash that police released Wednesday to news media, as well as on social media, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a written statement.

He was allegedly at the wheel of a car that struck a bicyclist on Feb. 7 at Madera Road and Easy Street, police said. The bicyclist suffered minor injuries.

"Footage of the incident was aired on the evening news (Wednesday) and the suspect from the hit-and-run was watching," according to the statement. "He recognized his vehicle and decided to turn himself in."

"Without community involvement and social media, this case would not have been solved," the statement added.

Martin surrendered to police about 3:40 a.m. Thursday and was released from custody pending his initial court appearance after posting bail, Ventura County booking records show.

