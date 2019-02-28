The News Director’s Office: 50th Episode Retrospect

It’s the 50th episode of “The News Director’s Office” podcast! To celebrate the milestone, Jason and Producer Bobby take a look back at some of their favorite moments and guests. They revisit anecdotes from KTLA personalities like Jessica Holmes and Lynette Romero, reflect on some of the wisdom imparted by Deepak Chopra, and relive the excitement of Bobby’s infamous Dolly Parton encounter.

