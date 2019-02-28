Transient Charged With Armed Bank Robberies in Long Beach, Grover Beach

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday against a man accused of carrying out bank robberies in Long Beach and Grover Beach in recent months, authorities said.

Dino Tabar Trias, 44, faces two counts of armed bank robbery, the FBI announced Thursday.

Described as a transient with ties to the Sacramento and Bakersfield areas, Trias is suspected of robbing a Long Beach bank on Jan. 22 and a Grover Beach bank on Dec. 7, the FBI said in a written statement.

The Long Beach heist took place at a Comerica Bank branch at 301 East Ocean Ave., officials said. The Grover Beach crime occurred at a Rabobank branch, 899 West Grand Ave.

In both cases, officials said Trias entered the banks, brandished a handgun and demanded money.

Investigators identified Trias as a suspect in the robberies earlier this month while he was already jailed in Kern County in connection with an unrelated case, according to the FBI.

Trias was taken into federal custody on Feb. 13, officials said. He’s scheduled to appear in federal court in Los Angeles on March 5 for an arraignment hearing.