Upland Mom Accused of Killing Baby, Dropping Other Child Off Balcony Is Charged

An Upland mother accused of killing her baby girl and dropping her other child off a balcony before jumping herself has been charged, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Tierra Ortega, 25, faces one count of assault on a child causing death as well as attempted murder with an allegation of great bodily injury. Investigators found that there were “multiple assaults” on each victim, officials said.

Ortega was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly threw her 1-year-old son, Jericho, off the balcony of an apartment complex in the 600 block of North Wedgewood Avenue. She then jumped, causing multiple injuries to her face.

Police rendered aid to the toddler and Ortega before finding the baby, 6month-old Ezlynn Xariah Ortega, unresponsive and not breathing. The infant was believed to have suffered a skull fracture and other internal injuries. She was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Her cause of death, however, has not been determined.

Ortega’s son suffered a broken foot and lacerations to his head, officials said.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear.

Ortega is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.