Woman Gets 15 Years in Prison in Brutal Brick Attack That Injured 91-Year-Old Man in Willowbrook

A woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to an elder abuse charge in connection with a viscous attack that left a 91-year-old man seriously injured in Willowbrook, prosecutors said Thursday.

Laquisha Jones, 30, also admitted to several special allegations, included that she used a deadly and dangerous weapon -- a brick -- during the crime, and that she was convicted of making criminal threats back in 2017, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Jones had been expected to receive the 15-year prison sentence after negotiating the plea deal late last year.

The brutal assault took place last July 4 in the area of 118th and Robin streets, prosecutors said.

Rodolfo Rodriguez was visiting relatives and had gone outside for a walk after dinner when, without provocation, Jones began beating him with the brick, according to authorities.

L.A. County sheriff's investigators initially said the attack was prompted by the defendant's believe that Rodriguez had bumped into her daughter, which Rodriguez denied doing. Jones fled the scene immediately after the assault and was arrested six days later.

The victim suffered extensive injuries, including a broken cheekbones, bruised ribs and head injuries, according to his family.

Jones was also initially charged with attempted murder, a count that was dropped after she negotiated the plea deal, DA's office spokesman Ricardo Santiago said back in December.

A conviction on both charges could have resulted in a maximum sentence of 29 years to life in prison.