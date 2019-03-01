2 Brothers Plead Not Guilty to Murder Charge in Killing of Missing Teen Aranda Briones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two brothers charged with murder in the slaying of a missing Moreno Valley teenager entered not guilty pleas in court on Friday.

No bail has been set for 18-year-old Owen Skyler Shover and 21-year-old Gary Anthony Shover, who were each arraigned Friday morning after the first attempt was postponed two weeks ago.

The brothers are suspected of killing Aranda Briones, the 16-year-old who disappeared in mid-January, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. Her body still has not been found, but officials said there is evidence indicating the teen was killed.

Owen Shover is believed to be the last person to see Briones before she vanished on Jan. 13, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said. The two attended the same high school and were friends, according to investigators and the victim's family.

Shover told investigators he dropped Briones off at Moreno Valley Community Park and saw her get into another vehicle before leaving.

But after reviewing surveillance cameras in the area, sheriff's officials said they could find no video evidence corroborating that account.

In addition to the murder charge, the brothers each face the special circumstance allegation that they "killed the victim while lying in wait," according to the charging document.

Their next scheduled court date is March 28.