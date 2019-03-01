× 2 Students Found Dead on Campus in 1 Week at Claremont McKenna College

The president and several deans of Claremont McKenna College were meeting with the parents of a student who, a week earlier, had been found dead in his dorm room when the call came. There was another emergency in the dorms.

By the time Sharon Basso, the college’s dean of students, arrived at the dormitory, it was surrounded by police, paramedics and other first responders. Basso told parents Thursday: A student was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In one week, two students at this elite liberal arts school — part of a seven-college consortium in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains — had died on campus.

Jeremy Peterson was found dead in his bed the morning of Feb. 19, after his parents — who had not heard from their son in several days — asked administrators to check on him. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has not determined a cause of death. A college spokesman said there’s no indication of foul play.

