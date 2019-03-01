× Another Round of Rain Expected to Soak L.A. County This Weekend

Keep your umbrellas handy this weekend, Angelenos. Southern California is in for a rainy start to March.

The Southland received a welcome break from wet weather on Friday following a series of storms over the last month and, most recently, two days of fairly sporadic showers from an atmospheric river that clipped the region.

However, forecasters say the respite won’t last long. The skies are expected to open up by Friday night, with showers lingering through early Sunday.

The latest winter storm is expected to drop between three-quarters of an inch to just over an inch of rain in Los Angeles County through the weekend.

