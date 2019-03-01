× Boyfriend Ordered to Pay Nearly $42M to Family of Fiancee He Tortured to Death Then Drained of Blood in West Hollywood

A Los Angeles judge has ordered a graphic novelist from a wealthy Canadian family to pay $41.6 million to the family of his slain fiancee, whom he brutally tortured and killed in 2016 just weeks after their daughter was born.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Bobbi Tillmon delivered the verdict after a bench trial in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Iana Kasian’s family against Blake Leibel, who carried out the gruesome slaying using a book he worked on years earlier as a blueprint.

“This murder didn’t just kill one person, it really did kill the family, it shattered the family. And the family has had a hard time crawling back from this,” said Jake Finkel, an attorney representing Kasian’s family.

Leibel, who is imprisoned in Tehachapi, did not attend the trial, Finkel added, nor did an attorney or family member on his behalf.

