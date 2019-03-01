California Cooking Podcast: Best Burger Spots with Eater LA’s Farley Elliott

Jessica meets up with Eater LA’s senior editor Farley Elliott to find out about L.A.’s most essential burger spots. From an underground beef & bun operation that started out in a backyard, to a gourmet Italian burger topped with ragù bolognese, to the only burger spot in the city serving up 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef.

Related show links

Subscribe to “California Cooking”: via iTunes | RSS

Jessica on social media: Facebook | Instagram

About the Podcast: “California Cooking”

More KTLA podcasts: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph