California Cooking Podcast: Best Burger Spots with Eater LA’s Farley Elliott

Posted 5:44 AM, March 1, 2019, by

Jessica meets up with Eater LA’s senior editor Farley Elliott to find out about L.A.’s most essential burger spots. From an underground beef & bun operation that started out in a backyard, to a gourmet Italian burger topped with ragù bolognese, to the only burger spot in the city serving up 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef.

