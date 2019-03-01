Unstable Hillside Has Canyon Country Residents on Edge as Storm Approaches

A storm approaching Southern California Friday has residents in one Santa Clarita neighborhood concerned about the possibility of a nearby hillside collapsing.

Unstable hillsides, coupled with anticipated rain, had residents of a Canyon Country neighborhood worried about their homes on Feb. 28, 2019.

Several homes along Terri Drive in Canyon Country have already been evacuated after a storm last month caused the hillside to shift, breaking concrete walls and opening up holes in the ground.

Several homes were evacuated and yellow tagged following that incident.

The tags indicate that residents are allowed access to the homes only during daylight hours, and only on non-rainy days.

Backyard access was completely prohibited, according to the notices.

Aerial views from Sky5 showed black tarps covering the hillside leading to those backyards. Residents are hoping the tarps will help prevent any further collapses.

“Obviously, it has an immediate impact on lots of folks lives,” homeowner Eric Hance said.

Forecasters are calling for rain to arrive Friday night with heavy showers continuing all day Saturday.

Another storm is already in line to arrive next week, according to the National Weather Service.

