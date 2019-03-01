× Evacuation Order Lifted as Flooded Russian River in Sonoma County Begins to Recede

The flooded Russian River is beginning to recede, and an evacuation order was lifted Friday afternoon in Guerneville, a Sonoma County town that had been turned into a virtual island by rising waters.

“It’s dropping below flood level as we speak,” Carolina Walbrun, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said around noon on Friday. “Now it’s just about taking care of all the damage that’s left because of the flood.”

The Russian River peaked at 45.4 feet at 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to NWS data.

A mandatory evacuation order for residents of Guerneville and other stretches along the river was lifted Friday afternoon. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department asks that only people who live or do business in the area return, so as not to obstruct the cleanup and recovery effort. The Sonoma sheriff estimated 2,600 properties were flooded.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.