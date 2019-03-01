× Family of Housekeeper Killed in Newport Beach Triple Homicide Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Couple’s Estate

The family of a housekeeper whose body was discovered along with her employers inside a Newport Beach home last month filed a wrongful death lawsuit Friday against the estate of the couple, who police say were killed by their son.

Authorities say that Richard and Kim Nicholson’s adult son, Camden, killed housekeeper Maria Morse as well as his parents inside the family’s home. Their bodies were found by police on Feb. 13.

Morse, 62, had visited the Nicholson family home on a weekly basis to clean for more than 12 years, her family said. The lawsuit indicates the Nicholsons knew their son was “violent, aggressive and unstable” and should have taken steps to protect Morse. The family is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

Camden Nicholson, 27, has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths. He has not entered a plea and is being held without bail in Orange County Jail.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.