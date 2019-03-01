Family Sues DCFS After 2-Year-Old Boy Alleged Killed by Mom’s Boyfriend in Westchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The father of a 2-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by his mother's boyfriend last summer has filed a lawsuit against the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services, alleging social workers ignored evidence that Damien Ventura was being abused.

The toddler died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood on July 3, days before his birthday. Josafat Bonifacio was charged with murder back in January in connection with the fatal assault on Damien, according prosecutors.

Mark Mester reports from downtown L.A. for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 1, 2019.