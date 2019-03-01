Friday Forecast: Rain on the Way

Posted 11:24 AM, March 1, 2019, by

Look for rain to begin Friday afternoon and continue through the day Saturday. Liberte Chan has KTLA’s forecast on March 1, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.