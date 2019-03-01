Look for rain to begin Friday afternoon and continue through the day Saturday. Liberte Chan has KTLA’s forecast on March 1, 2019.
Friday Forecast: Rain on the Way
-
Thursday Forecast: Cold Temperatures With More Rain, Snow Arriving Friday
-
Friday Forecast: Lots of Weekend Rain
-
Friday Forecast: Cool and Unsettled as More Storms Approach
-
Thursday Forecast: Morning Clouds and Scattered Showers
-
Thursday Forecast: Sunny Skies, Comfortable Temps
-
-
Rain Soaks SoCal as 1st of Back-to-Back Weekend Storms Arrives
-
Friday Forecast: Partly Cloudy With a Chance of Rain Late This Weekend
-
SoCal to Get More Rain, Snow as More Storms Head Toward Region This Weekend
-
Friday Forecast: Below Average Temps; Chance of Showers Saturday
-
Friday Forecast: Partly Cloudy; Chance of Rain Returns Next Week
-
-
Friday Forecast: Clear, Sunny Skies as Temperatures Warm Following Storm
-
Series of Storms to Bring Rain, Snow to SoCal Beginning Wednesday Night
-
First in Series of Storms Arrives in SoCal; Commuters Battle Slick Road Conditions