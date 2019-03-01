× Homicide Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting of Man in Paramount

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Paramount late Friday morning, authorities said.

The victim was shot about 10:55 a.m. in the 15900 block of Paramount Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video of the scene showed officials investigating an area outside a Bank of America. While multiple witnesses said the incident appeared to be a robbery, sheriff’s officials told KTLA it was not.

No other details have been released by authorities. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-222-8477 or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.