Jessica’s Quick and Easy Salmon Burger Recipe

Jessica's recipe for salmon burgers is a quick and easy option for a weeknight meal. You may need a roll of paper towels while eating it, but you'll likely feel lighter than eating a traditional burger.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes: Episode 23.

Jessica's Salmon Burger

Ingredients:

1 1/4 lbs salmon fillet

3 Persian cucumbers

1 cup rice vinegar

4 scallions, chopped

4 tablespoons dill

4 tablespoons Italian parsley

1 lemon

½ cup of mayonnaise

1 cup of breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 tablespoon capers

1 tomato

½ head of butter lettuce

brioche buns

salt

pepper

Instructions:

Make the pickles:

Slice 3 Persian cucumbers, not too thick, add a dash of salt. Pour “seasoned” rice wine vinegar over climber slices until they’re submerged. Let the cucumbers soak in rice vinegar while you make the salmon burger.

Make the sauce:

Mix 2 scallions, chopped, 2 tablespoons of dill, 2 tablespoons of Italian parsley, 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise, a dash of salt and 1/2 a s queezed lemon together.

Make the salmon burger patties:

Take ¼ of the salmon and pulse it in a food processor until it becomes a paste. Cut the rest of salmon in small chunks. In a bowl, combine the small chunks of salmon with salmon paste mixture. Add breadcrumbs, 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard, lemon zest, juice from half a lemon, chopped garlic, 2 scallions, chopped, 2 tablespoons of dill, 2 tablespoons of parsley, 1 tablespoon of capers and salt and pepper to taste. Mix up ingredients of the patties. Score the salmon mixture into 4 equal parts. Make 4 large patties (or 6 smaller patties). Place patties in the refrigerator for 30 mins. Cook patties in a skillet with olive oil on medium heat until browned.

Assemble salmon burgers: