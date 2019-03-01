Jessica’s Quick and Easy Salmon Burger Recipe

Posted 4:45 PM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28PM, March 1, 2019

Jessica's recipe for salmon burgers is a quick and easy option for a weeknight meal. You may need a roll of paper towels while eating it, but you'll likely feel lighter than eating a traditional burger.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes: Episode 23.

Jessica's Salmon Burger 

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/4 lbs salmon fillet
  • 3 Persian cucumbers
  • 1 cup rice vinegar
  • 4 scallions, chopped
  • 4 tablespoons dill
  • 4 tablespoons Italian parsley
  • 1 lemon
  • ½ cup of mayonnaise
  • 1 cup of breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons dijon mustard
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon capers
  • 1 tomato
  • ½ head of butter lettuce
  • brioche buns
  • salt
  • pepper

Instructions: 

Make the pickles:

  1.   Slice 3 Persian cucumbers, not too thick, add a dash of salt.
  2. Pour “seasoned” rice wine vinegar over climber slices until they’re submerged.
  3. Let the cucumbers soak in rice vinegar while you make the salmon burger.

Make the sauce:

  1. Mix 2 scallions, chopped, 2 tablespoons of dill, 2 tablespoons of Italian parsley, 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise, a dash of salt and 1/2 a squeezed lemon together. 

Make the salmon burger patties:

  1. Take ¼ of the salmon and pulse it in a food processor until it becomes a paste.
  2.  Cut the rest of salmon in small chunks.
  3. In a bowl, combine the small chunks of salmon with salmon paste mixture.
  4. Add breadcrumbs, 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard, lemon zest, juice from half a lemon, chopped garlic, 2 scallions, chopped, 2 tablespoons of dill, 2 tablespoons of parsley, 1 tablespoon of capers and salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Mix up ingredients of the patties.
  6. Score the salmon mixture into 4 equal parts.
  7. Make 4 large patties (or 6 smaller patties).
  8. Place patties in the refrigerator for 30 mins.
  9. Cook patties in a skillet with olive oil on medium heat until browned.

Assemble salmon burgers:

  1. Toast buns.
  2. Spread Sauce on each side of bun.
  3. Add salmon burger patties.
  4. Top with iceberg lettuce, slice of tomato and homemade pickles.
  5. Enjoy!
