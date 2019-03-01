Jessica’s Quick and Easy Salmon Burger Recipe

Jessica's recipe for salmon burgers is a quick and easy option for a weeknight meal. You may need a roll of paper towels while eating it, but you'll likely feel lighter than eating a traditional burger.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes: Episode 23.
Jessica's Salmon Burger
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 lbs salmon fillet
- 3 Persian cucumbers
- 1 cup rice vinegar
- 4 scallions, chopped
- 4 tablespoons dill
- 4 tablespoons Italian parsley
- 1 lemon
- ½ cup of mayonnaise
- 1 cup of breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons dijon mustard
- 1 garlic clove, chopped
- 1 tablespoon capers
- 1 tomato
- ½ head of butter lettuce
- brioche buns
- salt
- pepper
Instructions:
Make the pickles:
- Slice 3 Persian cucumbers, not too thick, add a dash of salt.
- Pour “seasoned” rice wine vinegar over climber slices until they’re submerged.
- Let the cucumbers soak in rice vinegar while you make the salmon burger.
Make the sauce:
- Mix 2 scallions, chopped, 2 tablespoons of dill, 2 tablespoons of Italian parsley, 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise, a dash of salt and 1/2 a squeezed lemon together.
Make the salmon burger patties:
- Take ¼ of the salmon and pulse it in a food processor until it becomes a paste.
- Cut the rest of salmon in small chunks.
- In a bowl, combine the small chunks of salmon with salmon paste mixture.
- Add breadcrumbs, 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard, lemon zest, juice from half a lemon, chopped garlic, 2 scallions, chopped, 2 tablespoons of dill, 2 tablespoons of parsley, 1 tablespoon of capers and salt and pepper to taste.
- Mix up ingredients of the patties.
- Score the salmon mixture into 4 equal parts.
- Make 4 large patties (or 6 smaller patties).
- Place patties in the refrigerator for 30 mins.
- Cook patties in a skillet with olive oil on medium heat until browned.
Assemble salmon burgers:
- Toast buns.
- Spread Sauce on each side of bun.
- Add salmon burger patties.
- Top with iceberg lettuce, slice of tomato and homemade pickles.
- Enjoy!