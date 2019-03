A Los Angeles police commander has been demoted to captain after his city car was found wrecked and abandoned in Carson.

Jeff Nolte, 52, who headed the LAPD’s Force Investigation Group, has been on paid leave since he crashed his unmarked Dodge Charger on Jan. 24, then left the scene.

With an investigation into his conduct underway, Nolte’s rank was reduced one rung earlier this week, Josh Rubenstein, the department’s communications director, said Friday.

A department transfer list dated Feb. 26 lists Nolte’s new rank, noting that it took effect retroactively on Feb. 17.

33.835399 -118.263590