Man Doused With Gasoline, Set on Fire in Moreno Valley Gated Community; Suspect Arrested

Police in Moreno Valley arrested a man Friday after he doused another man in gasoline and lit him on fire, authorities said.

Shane Hampton, 35, of Moreno Valley was booked on suspicion of attempted murder following the 7 a.m. attack in the 14600 block of Murfield Street, in the Moreno Valley Ranch gated community, the Moreno Valley Police Department said in a written statement.

Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

“When officers arrived, they located a victim who had been doused with gasoline and lit on fire,” the statement said.

The badly injured victim, described by police as a 52-year-old Moreno Valley man, was hospitalized with serious injuries and fighting for his life. “It is unknown if the victim will survive,” the statement said.

Hampton had fled the area but was ultimately found and arrested, police said.

Police declined to release any further details regarding the alleged attack, including a possible motive or whether the suspect and victim knew one another prior to the incident.

Information regarding Hampton’s bail and initial court appearance was not available Friday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Moreno Valley police at 951-486-6700.