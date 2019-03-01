× Man in Critical Condition After Being Stabbed in Pasadena; Suspect Outstanding

A man was left in critical condition after being stabbed in Pasadena Friday morning, police said.

The incident was reported about 9:05 a.m. along the 100 block of South Euclid Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was found with stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital and was described as being in critical condition.

Responding officers searched the area after reports that the suspect ran away. Police helicopters, K9s and officers from the Glendale Police Department assisted in the search, but the suspect was not found.

The scene was eventually cleared.

Authorities do not believe the incident was random, but the motive remains under investigation.

The suspected stabber is described as being in his 50s, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. Police said he is balding on the top of his head, has a goatee or a mustache and was last seen wearing a green trench coat.

Anyone with information can call Detective Todd McDonald at 626-744-6477.