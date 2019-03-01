× Pickup Nearly Disappears Into Sinkhole After Water Main Breaks in South L.A.

A pickup truck nearly disappeared into a sinkhole that opened on a street in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday morning.

L.A. Department of Water and Power crews were called to the 9600 block of South Figueroa Street at about 3:15 a.m. following reports of a water main break, an LADWP spokesperson told KTLA.

Crews arrived to find a red pickup truck stuck in a sinkhole created by the broken water main, and worked to get the water shut off.

Eventually, the truck was towed from the scene and work turned to repairing the damaged water main and street, the spokesperson said.

About nine customers were impacted by the incident.

Crews were expected to have everything restored by Friday afternoon, the spokesperson said.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.