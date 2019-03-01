Spring Beauty Trend Forecast With Beauty Expert Stacy Cox

Posted 10:43 AM, March 1, 2019, by

Beauty Expert Stacy Cox will join us live with the beauty trends you need to know about for spring. For more info on all the trends, brands and products covered in the segment, you can go to her website or follow Stacy on social media @StacyCoxBeauty.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.