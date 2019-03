Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Tarzana homeowner is cautioning his neighbors to be on alert, and make sure to set their security alarms, after a crew of a least four burglars ransacked his home on Thursday.

The broad daylight break-in took place about noon and was captured on video by several home security cameras, homeowner Richard Matlock told KTLA.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 1, 2019.