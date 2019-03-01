× University of La Verne Cancels Classes After Vehicle Fire on Campus, a Day After Reported Race-Based Threat on Social Media

Classes were canceled at the University of La Verne on Friday after a vehicle fire in a dorm parking lot, one day after school administrators were made aware of reported threats via social media.

Police said a student reached out on Thursday after receiving threats from an anonymous user on a social media outlet. The exact nature of the threats were not disclosed.

The University of La Verne is cooperating with the La Verne Police Department and offering support to students affected by the threat.

On Friday, a student reported a vehicle fire in a dorm parking lot. Los Angeles County Fire Department arson investigators are working the scene, along with La Verne police, to determine if the incident is related to Thursday’s threat.

The university released a statement Friday afternoon.

Dear campus community, Yesterday, the University of La Verne received a report that a hate crime in the form of a racially-based threat had been committed via social media against students in our campus community. The hateful actions are despicable and the incident is an affront to our values as a university. This is a critical moment for us to stand up for justice and declare that no one in our community will tolerate this type of behavior on our campuses. To reaffirm the University of La Verne’s core value of diversity and inclusivity, and to demonstrate our commitment to providing a healthy and supportive environment, the university will suspend classes from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, to facilitate an afternoon of structured dialogue, workshops, and training around issues of diversity, equity, and inclusivity for the entire campus community. The Provost and I are asking the Office of Diversity and Inclusivity to work with the Faculty Diversity Committee, the Faculty Diversity Fellows, the Center for Multicultural Services, and student leaders to ensure this program reflects input from all of our campus constituents. We will also continue to provide support and assistance to all students affected by the threats. The La Verne Police Department (LVPD) is leading a criminal investigation into the matter. The University of La Verne is fully cooperating with the LVPD and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and bring the perpetrator to justice. Our programming for March 7 is neither the beginning nor the end of our important work in creating an inclusive environment. It acknowledges our past shortcomings, builds upon ongoing initiatives around diversity, equity, and inclusivity, and moves us closer toward an inclusive environment wherein all have a sense of belonging. Additional information will be provided next week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Verne Police Department at 909-956-1913.