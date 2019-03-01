Weeknight Dinner Ideas for Busy Parents With Chef Dini Klein of Prep+Rally

Chef, Mom and founder of Prep + Rally Dini Klein joined us live with weeknight dinner ideas for busy parents that kids will love. As a busy working mom of two, Dini is all about making cooking easy and delicious. Dini has a subscription service called Prep + Rally that rep that is a meal prep system to help you save time and money, while still enjoying healthy and creative meals throughout the busy week. For more info on Dini’s meal prep system, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.

