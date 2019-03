A woman who struck and killed another woman with an SUV while under the influence of drugs at the Ventura County Government Center last year, then fled the scene, received a sentence of more than eight years in state prison on Friday, authorities said.

Georgia Mae Casey, 31, of Ventura, admitted to charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, with a the special circumstance of fleeing the scene, and failure to appear in court while out on bail in connection with the fatal collision on April 25, 2017, along John F. Johnston Drive on the government campus, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

She also pleaded guilty to unrelated crimes of possession of a forged driver license, possession of a counterfeit device, providing false information to a police officer and petty theft.

Estelle Tejeda Camacho, 43, of Ventura was walking along a sidewalk on her way to work when an Acura MDX SUV driven by Casey went up onto the sidewalk and struck her, prosecutors said in a written statement.

“Casey momentarily stopped the vehicle before fleeing the scene,” according to the statement.

Paramedics took Camacho to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Ventura County Police Department investigators identified Casey as the driver and arrested her in April of 2018, nearly a year after the collision, Ventura Police Department officials said at the time. They determined she was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

Casey received eight years and fourth months in prison as Friday’s sentencing hearing, officials said.

She could have received a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

34.268312 -119.209916