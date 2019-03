A Sylmar woman had a blood-alcohol level nearly four times above the legal limit Friday when she crashed a car through the front of a Newhall pizzeria, injuring a senior citizen dining inside, officials said.

The crash took place about 12:30 p.m. at Ameci Pizza & Pasta along Lyons Avenue, just west of Wiley Canyon Road, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

The woman lost control of the vehicle, which plowed through the plate glass windows in front of the business, officials said.

“One restaurant patron, a 69-year-old Stevenson Ranch man, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries,” according to the statement.

Initial tests indicated the driver had a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit of .08 percent, sheriff’s officials said.

The 40-year-old woman, whose name was not immediately available, was booked on suspicion of felony drunken driving.