15-Year-Old Suspect in Arcadia Burglary Arrested After Police Chase

Posted 8:16 PM, March 2, 2019, by

A burglary suspect not yet old enough to drive legally was arrested after leading police on a pursuit from Arcadia to Pasadena early Saturday, officials said.

The 1100 block if Singing Wood Drive in Arcadia, as pictured in a Google Street View image in December of 2017.

The 1100 block if Singing Wood Drive in Arcadia, as pictured in a Google Street View image in December of 2017.

Officers arrived about 7:10 a.m. at the scene of a residential burglary alarm sounding in the 1100 block of Singing Wood Drive, Arcadia Police Department Sgt. Larry Peralta said in a written statement. The spotted a person get into a vehicle and begin driving away.

“When the officer drove behind the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed and ran a posted stop sign,” according to Peralta.

The chase continued until the car struck a pole at Foothill and Rosemead boulevards in Pasadena and the driver ran, the sergeant said.

The suspect, ultimately found to be a 15-year-old boy, was found hiding in a garage in the 3000 block of Arboleda Street, police said.

The teen was booked on suspicion of burglary and evading a police officer.

 

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.