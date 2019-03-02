15-Year-Old Suspect in Arcadia Burglary Arrested After Police Chase

A burglary suspect not yet old enough to drive legally was arrested after leading police on a pursuit from Arcadia to Pasadena early Saturday, officials said.

Officers arrived about 7:10 a.m. at the scene of a residential burglary alarm sounding in the 1100 block of Singing Wood Drive, Arcadia Police Department Sgt. Larry Peralta said in a written statement. The spotted a person get into a vehicle and begin driving away.

“When the officer drove behind the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed and ran a posted stop sign,” according to Peralta.

The chase continued until the car struck a pole at Foothill and Rosemead boulevards in Pasadena and the driver ran, the sergeant said.

The suspect, ultimately found to be a 15-year-old boy, was found hiding in a garage in the 3000 block of Arboleda Street, police said.

The teen was booked on suspicion of burglary and evading a police officer.