21-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Burbank

Posted 1:53 PM, March 2, 2019, by

A 21-year-old man was shot to death in Burbank early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to the emergency room at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center just after 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a man who came in suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Burbank police. He was transported to a local trauma center but died from his injuries.

After further investigation, authorities now believe the shooting occurred at a home in the 4000 block of West Clark Avenue, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting. No other details have been released.

