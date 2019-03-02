× Anaheim Police Seeking Information After Finding Woman Fatally Shot in Alley

Anaheim police asked for any information in connection with a woman found fatally shot in an alley early Saturday.

The agency said officers responded to reports of gunshots at the south alley of 912 E. Broadway Avenue, which is near Citrus Park and a couple of businesses, just before 1:30 a.m.

Authorities discovered the victim, a woman who appeared to be in her 30s, with at least one gunshot wound. The officers performed CPR before paramedics arrived and pronounced her dead, according to police.

Officials provided no further details.

Anyone with information can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or occrimestoppers.org.