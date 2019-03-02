Couple Caught on Camera Stealing BMW, Mercedes From Santa Monica Car Dealership

Authorities are seeking a man and woman caught on camera breaking into the storage lot of a Santa Monica auto dealership and making off with two luxury cars valued at about $150,000 last weekend.

The man pictured in this surveillance camera image is being sought in connection with the theft of two cars from a Santa Monica auto dealership on Feb. 24, 2019. (Credit: Courtesy)

Owners of Major Motors, 2932 Santa Monica Blvd.,  told KTLA the same man pictured in surveillance camera footage hopping a fence into the lot and stealing the cars with a female accomplice on Feb. 24 had been at the dealership days earlier to test drive a similar car.

It was determined the car the man drove to the dealership during his earlier visit, which he abandoned at the dealership, had been reported stolen.

The dealership said it's offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-527-3247.

