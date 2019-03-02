Deputies Find 29 Pounds of Methamphetamine During Routine Traffic Stop in South Whittier

What started as an ordinary vehicle stop for a traffic violation in South Whittier led deputies to discover 29 pounds of methamphetamine and arrest the driver on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies pulled over a car about 2:30 p.m. in the 10700 block of Carmenita Road, near Florence Avenue, in the unincorporated county area of South Whittier, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jorge Marchena said.

They soon discovered 29 bindles in the passenger compartment of the car, each containing about a pound of methamphetamine, officials said.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sales, according to Marchena. His identity was withheld Saturday pending further investigation.

Depending on factors such as the potency of the drug, the bust had an estimated street value ranging from $100,000 to $600,000, officials said.