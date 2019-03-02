× El Monte Man Shot to Death at Ontario Motel, Suspect Arrested

Police arrested an Ontario man on suspicion of fatally shooting an El Monte man in a dispute over a woman at a motel on Saturday, authorities said.

Marcos Maximino, 31, was booked on suspicion of murder in connection with the 11:45 a.m. shooting at the Red Carpet Motel, 1117 N. Baker Ave., the Ontario Police Department said in a written statement.

“(Marcos) was upset over the victim’s relationship with his girlfriend and shot the victim multiple times,” according to the statement.

The victim, a 24-year-old El Monte man, died from his wounds at the scene, officials said. His identity was not released. The attacker fled.

“Through investigative efforts and the interviewing of witnesses, suspect Maximino was identified as the shooter,” the police statement said.

Officers found and arrested Maximino about 3:30 p.m. in Montlcair, where he was arrested without a struggle, officials said. Detectives also recovered a gun believed to have been used in the killing.

Information regarding Maximino’s bail and initial court appearance was not available Saturday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario police Detective Joe Tirre at 909-408-1862, or 909-986-6711. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.​