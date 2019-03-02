Fontana Teen Arrested for Distributing Nude Images of Classmates Online: Police

A 16-year-old Fontana boy has been arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography after police said he shared nude images of at least five female classmates online, authorities said Saturday.

The arrest took place Thursday following an investigation, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

“A 16-year-old male juvenile sent nude photographs and videos of his female coeds to the victims’ family and friends on Instagram,” according to the statement. “He also shared these photos and videos to unknown users on Instagram and requested additional photos of underage girls in exchange for the ones he possessed.”

The suspect, whose name was withheld due to his age, was booked at San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.

Investigators had identified at least five victims, who were all Rancho Cucamonga residents, and are seeking potential additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lisa Walker of the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.​