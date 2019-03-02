Jessica’s Turkey Sloppy Joes, a Healthier Alternative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sloppy Joes was one of Jessica's favorite meals as a kid, but she admitted she hadn't had one in decades.

She came up with a healthier alternative that includes vegetables and a leaner meat: turkey.

Her son Levi, at first, wasn’t convinced when Jessica told him to try her sloppy Joes, but he seemed to change his mind when she said it was a hamburger. He realized quickly why the word “sloppy” is in the name.

So does Levi like it? Well, he ate it all!

Jessica’s Turkey Sloppy Joes

Ingredients:

1 pound dark meat turkey

½ red bell pepper

½ green bell pepper

½ large onion

1 cup shredded carrots

3 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon mustard

1/3 cup ketchup

1 ½ tablespoons brown sugar

½ can of tomato sauce

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

salt

pepper

olive oil

buns

Instructions:

Heat oilI in a medium skillet over medium high heat. Cook turkey with a pinch of salt until it’s browned. Remove turkey from skillet. Add more oil to skillet and add chopped red bell, pepper, chopped green bell pepper, chopped large onion, a pinch of salt, pepper, and the shredded carrots. Cook the vegetables until they are soft. Add, tomato paste, chopped garlic cloves, onion powder, garlic powder, mustard, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, tomato sauce ¾ cup of water. Add the turkey with the cooked vegetables and add another pinch of salt. Simmer the turkey mixture on low heat for 15 minutes. Assemble your turkey sloppy joe with a toasted bun and the turkey sloppy Joe. Enjoy!

These segments are for California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 23.