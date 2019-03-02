Jessica’s Turkey Sloppy Joes, a Healthier Alternative

Sloppy Joes was one of Jessica's favorite meals as a kid, but she admitted she hadn't had one in decades.
She came up with a healthier alternative that includes vegetables and a leaner meat: turkey.
Her son Levi, at first, wasn’t convinced when Jessica told him to try her sloppy Joes, but he seemed to change his mind when she said it was a hamburger. He realized quickly why the word “sloppy” is in the name.
So does Levi like it? Well, he ate it all!
Jessica’s Turkey Sloppy Joes
Ingredients:
- 1 pound dark meat turkey
- ½ red bell pepper
- ½ green bell pepper
- ½ large onion
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon mustard
- 1/3 cup ketchup
- 1 ½ tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ can of tomato sauce
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
- salt
- pepper
- olive oil
- buns
Instructions:
- Heat oilI in a medium skillet over medium high heat.
- Cook turkey with a pinch of salt until it’s browned.
- Remove turkey from skillet.
- Add more oil to skillet and add chopped red bell, pepper, chopped green bell pepper, chopped large onion, a pinch of salt, pepper, and the shredded carrots.
- Cook the vegetables until they are soft.
- Add, tomato paste, chopped garlic cloves, onion powder, garlic powder, mustard, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, tomato sauce ¾ cup of water.
- Add the turkey with the cooked vegetables and add another pinch of salt.
- Simmer the turkey mixture on low heat for 15 minutes.
- Assemble your turkey sloppy joe with a toasted bun and the turkey sloppy Joe.
- Enjoy!
