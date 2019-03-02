× Laguna Beach Boy Scouts Welcome First Girls’ Troop

When Ani Hovanesian raises her three fingers and recites the Scout’s oath, sometimes she gets the words mixed up.

But it’s not because the 13-year-old is new to the Scouting world — she started as a Brownie with Girl Scouts in kindergarten and participated in activities with a Boy Scouts’ Cub pack before that.

Nowadays, she just has to remember whether to pledge to be “a sister to every Girl Scout” or to be “physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight” for the Boy Scouts.

Ani is a founding member of Laguna Beach Boy Scouts’ first girls’ troop, which was chartered last month with 10 members. Ani joins 106 other girls in 13 troops across Orange County in blazing the trail.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.