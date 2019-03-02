× Man Arrested in Pasadena Stabbing That Left 52-Year-Old Dead

An arrest was made about 12 hours after a fatal stabbing in Pasadena, authorities announced Saturday.

Pasadena police said they apprehended Telly R. Johnson, a 41-year-old Los Angeles resident, around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Cordova Street in L.A. with help from U.S. marshals.

About 9 a.m. that morning, officers responded to reports of a stabbing victim in the 100 block of S. Euclid Avenue. They found 52-year-old Pasadena resident Byron Young Nettles, who died of his stab wounds after undergoing surgery.

Suspecting that the perpetrator ran from the scene, Pasadena officers with assistance from Glendale police searched the area using police helicopters and K-9s.

While the motive for the killing remained unclear, the Police Department said detectives don’t believe the incident was random.

Officers booked Johnson at the Pasadena City Jail on suspicion of murder. Bail was set at $2 million.

Anyone with information can call Detective Todd McDonald at 626-744-6477. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

34.147785 -118.144516